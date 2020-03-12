Which Institutions Own Shares In KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is -12.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $34.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.91% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 22.19% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.12, the stock is -21.02% and -21.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.86 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock -13.11% off its SMA200. KKR registered 10.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.76.

The stock witnessed a -23.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.74%, and is -12.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $22.56B and $4.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.18 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.59% and -29.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $982.46M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

661 institutions hold shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), with 24M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 83.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 887.47M, and float is at 528.22M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 79.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.85 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the KKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 45.78 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vulcan Value Partners, LLC which holds 30.12 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $878.47 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 21.59 million with a market value of $629.77 million.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewin Robert H, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lewin Robert H bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $28.38 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54000.0 shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that KKR Stream Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $13.42 per share for $107.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.85 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Sorkin David (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 7,072 shares at an average price of $33.03 for $233588.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).