Which Institutions Own Shares In Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 4.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.23 and a high of $70.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $66.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.32% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.76% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.38% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.81, the stock is -7.92% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing -6.53% at the moment leaves the stock 0.07% off its SMA200. MNST registered 8.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.76.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.14%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 3142 employees, a market worth around $36.01B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.62 and Fwd P/E is 26.17. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.34% and -12.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.30%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.30% in year-over-year returns.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

892 institutions hold shares in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), with 52.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.71% while institutional investors hold 74.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 544.52M, and float is at 484.79M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 67.44% of the Float.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY THOMAS J, the company’s EVP Finance Monster Energy Co. SEC filings show that KELLY THOMAS J sold 75,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $67.06 per share for a total of $5.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27244.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that POLK BENJAMIN (Director) sold a total of 13,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $64.65 per share for $840579.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34991.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Carling Guy (President of EMEA) disposed off 42,750 shares at an average price of $62.32 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 20,035 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading 0.84% up over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is -22.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.07% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.