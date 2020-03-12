Industry

Which Institutions Own Shares In Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)?

By Sue Brooks

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is 7.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.52% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1313.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.13, the stock is -5.42% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.72 million and changing -15.14% at the moment leaves the stock 47.90% off its SMA200. RAD registered 20.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.59.

The stock witnessed a 27.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.84%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 53100 employees, a market worth around $933.07M and $21.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.63. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.36% and -40.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.20%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $5.45B over the same period. The quarterly earnings are expected to grow 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 49.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.04M, and float is at 53.25M with Short Float at 34.98%. Institutions hold 48.54% of the Float.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

