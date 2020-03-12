Who are the Institutional Holders in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is 11.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.04 and a high of $29.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.44% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -0.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.06, the stock is -4.24% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 million and changing -7.27% at the moment leaves the stock 4.39% off its SMA200. AMH registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.94.

The stock witnessed a 4.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.74%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has around 1324 employees, a market worth around $8.70B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 102.03 and Fwd P/E is 94.74. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.78% and -9.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Homes 4 Rent is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $292.99M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 259.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Top Institutional Holders

434 institutions hold shares in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), with 41.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.87% while institutional investors hold 105.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 298.00M, and float is at 257.89M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 90.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.62 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the AMH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.68 million shares valued at $515.76 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 14.75 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $386.61 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 13.98 million with a market value of $366.43 million.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL bought 534,481 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $28.01 per share for a total of $14.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.6 million shares.

American Homes 4 Rent disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES (Director) bought a total of 583,230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $27.99 per share for $16.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.49 million shares of the AMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, HUGHES B WAYNE ET AL (Director) acquired 54,000 shares at an average price of $28.08 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 1,128,239 shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading 4.66% up over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is 7.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.3.