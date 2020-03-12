Who are the Institutional Holders in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -26.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $6.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $6.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.7% off the consensus price target high of $7.87 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 14.54% higher than the price target low of $4.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is -23.53% and -26.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.91 million and changing -5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.39% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -30.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

The stock witnessed a -27.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.10%, and is -12.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 126973 employees, a market worth around $27.96B and $34.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.78% and -39.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.95, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), holding a 2.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.84B, and float is at 6.57B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 2.70% of the Float.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -33.05% down over the past 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -22.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.