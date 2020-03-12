Finance

Who are the Institutional Holders in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

By Sue Brooks

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) is -26.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $6.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $6.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.7% off the consensus price target high of $7.87 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 14.54% higher than the price target low of $4.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is -23.53% and -26.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.91 million and changing -5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.39% off its SMA200. BBVA registered -30.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

The stock witnessed a -27.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.10%, and is -12.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has around 126973 employees, a market worth around $27.96B and $34.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.78% and -39.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.95, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), holding a 2.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.84B, and float is at 6.57B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 2.70% of the Float.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -33.05% down over the past 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is -22.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.

Finance

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Andrew Francis - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are -62.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.89% or $0.0 lower in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: FTS International Inc. (FTSI), Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Richard Addington - 0
FTS International Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares are -60.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -35.32% or -$0.14 lower in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

Sue Brooks - 0
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares are -53.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.32% or -$0.33 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Will Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -18.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a...
Read more

Heat Check: DXC Technology Company (DXC) Vs. Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) shares are -49.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.61% or -$0.92 lower in the latest...
Read more

Who is the Top Investor In XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)?

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is -45.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high...
Read more

Recent

the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) And Textron Inc. (TXT) Among Headliners

News Winifred Gerald - 0
the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares are 31.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.42% or $0.15 higher in the...
Read more

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Vs. KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Which Is Riskier?

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are -5.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.65% or -$4.06 lower in the latest...
Read more

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) And Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Among Headliners

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) shares are 7.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.35% or $0.45 higher in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us