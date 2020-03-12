Who are the Institutional Holders in Discovery Inc. (DISCA)?

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is -23.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.53 and a high of $33.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISCA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.71% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.06, the stock is -12.85% and -19.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.93 million and changing -4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -18.49% off its SMA200. DISCA registered -11.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.50.

The stock witnessed a -15.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.72%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $12.51B and $11.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.70 and Fwd P/E is 5.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.25% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discovery Inc. (DISCA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $2.76B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 236.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Top Institutional Holders

858 institutions hold shares in Discovery Inc. (DISCA), with 22.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 133.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 498.68M, and float is at 493.17M with Short Float at 6.76%. Institutions hold 128.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.47 million shares valued at $637.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.31% of the DISCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 14.7 million shares valued at $481.4 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.23 million shares representing 8.37% and valued at over $433.24 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.94% of the shares totaling 12.55 million with a market value of $411.0 million.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Discovery Inc. (DISCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sims Savalle, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Sims Savalle sold 7,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $25.75 per share for a total of $192698.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76556.0 shares.

Discovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that ADVANCE LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT T (Director) sold a total of 9,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $30.08 per share for $285.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 shares of the DISCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Campbell Bruce (Chief Dev Dist & Legal Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $33.01 for $825200.0. The insider now directly holds 364,219 shares of Discovery Inc. (DISCA).

Discovery Inc. (DISCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -54.61% down over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.38% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.91.