Who is the Top Investor In BHP Group (BHP)?

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) is -30.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.52 and a high of $59.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.31% off its average median price target of $49.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.59% off the consensus price target high of $55.91 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.88% higher than the price target low of $39.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.45, the stock is -23.96% and -30.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.31 million and changing -6.12% at the moment leaves the stock -31.60% off its SMA200. BHP registered -27.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.74.

The stock witnessed a -26.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.03%, and is -14.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

BHP Group (BHP) has around 28926 employees, a market worth around $93.56B and $45.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.23. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.69% and -39.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

BHP Group (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BHP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

BHP Group (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

462 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BHP), with 707.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 4.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 4.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 7.32 million shares valued at $400.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the BHP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 6.47 million shares valued at $354.06 million to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 3.99 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $218.21 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $187.3 million.

BHP Group (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.16% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.92% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.4.