Who is the Top Investor In Netflix Inc. (NFLX)?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is 12.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $252.28 and a high of $393.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $364.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.21% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.67% off the consensus price target high of $483.75 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -102.27% lower than the price target low of $173.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $349.92, the stock is -6.57% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 8.18% off its SMA200. NFLX registered 1.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $356.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $323.44.

The stock witnessed a -0.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.47%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $161.43B and $20.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.55 and Fwd P/E is 43.29. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.70% and -11.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.65 with sales reaching $5.74B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 46.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.00% in year-over-year returns.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

1,895 institutions hold shares in Netflix Inc. (NFLX), with 7.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.62% while institutional investors hold 84.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.34M, and float is at 431.59M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 83.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 38.0 million shares valued at $12.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the NFLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.39 million shares valued at $10.81 billion to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 27.18 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $8.79 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 20.58 million with a market value of $6.66 billion.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HASTINGS REED, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that HASTINGS REED sold 77,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $388.26 per share for a total of $30.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that HOAG JAY C (Director) sold a total of 1,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $371.75 per share for $704092.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, HASTINGS REED (CEO) disposed off 83,692 shares at an average price of $336.61 for $28.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -2.87% down over the past 12 months. BCE Inc. (BCE) is -0.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.