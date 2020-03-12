Who is the Top Investor In PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)?

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.24 and a high of $47.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.29% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.04% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.8% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.34, the stock is -19.39% and -17.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing -10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -5.12% off its SMA200. PHM registered 40.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.26.

The stock witnessed a -14.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.07%, and is -6.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 5245 employees, a market worth around $11.08B and $10.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.02% and -25.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $2.33B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

874 institutions hold shares in PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), with 8.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 98.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.47M, and float is at 261.70M with Short Float at 4.88%. Institutions hold 95.18% of the Float.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pulte Bill, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pulte Bill sold 20,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $40.21 per share for a total of $812162.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Chadwick John J. (Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr) sold a total of 13,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $46.70 per share for $617941.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71383.0 shares of the PHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, ANDERSON BRIAN P (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.53 for $232650.0. The insider now directly holds 61,078 shares of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading -5.39% down over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 27.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.