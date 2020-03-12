Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is 86.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.63, the stock is -29.68% and -4.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing -34.37% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. SNSS registered -1.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6700.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.88%, and is -31.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.58% over the week and 18.00% over the month.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $66.43M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 222.91% and -64.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (267.80%).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $300k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.30% in year-over-year returns.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), with 173.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 59.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.45M, and float is at 105.45M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 59.34% of the Float.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Aisling Capital IV, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aisling Capital IV, LP bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.1 million shares.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -5.91% down over the past 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is -21.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.51% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.