Why has Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) dropped -10.16 in last trading?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -31.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.77% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 15.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is -23.99% and -26.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.12 million and changing -10.16% at the moment leaves the stock -32.35% off its SMA200. HBI registered -42.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.01.

The stock witnessed a -26.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.40%, and is -20.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.92% and -46.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

837 institutions hold shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), with 5.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 107.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 373.92M, and float is at 357.14M with Short Float at 18.44%. Institutions hold 105.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.72 million shares valued at $649.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.06% of the HBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.94 million shares valued at $385.25 million to account for 7.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 21.4 million shares representing 5.90% and valued at over $317.77 million, while Parnassus Investments /ca holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 16.49 million with a market value of $244.86 million.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Upchurch W Howard Jr, the company’s Group President, IW Americas. SEC filings show that Upchurch W Howard Jr sold 93,261 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 22 at a price of $16.14 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 427229.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that JOHNSON JOIA M (Chief Admin Ofcr, GC&Corp Sec) bought a total of 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $13.97 per share for $99178.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 394399.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Evans Gerald (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.74 for $147350.0. The insider now directly holds 1,655,880 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading -45.37% down over the past 12 months. PVH Corp. (PVH) is -49.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 68.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.4.