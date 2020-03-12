Why has Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) dropped -7.82 in last trading?

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.71 and a high of $51.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LK stock was last observed hovering at around $37.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.92% off its average median price target of $50.84 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.57% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.40, the stock is -11.80% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing -7.82% at the moment leaves the stock 29.85% off its SMA200. LK registered 6-month gain of 73.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.59.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.70%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) has around 8485 employees, a market worth around $10.24B and $489.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.91% and -33.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (105.70%).

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luckin Coffee Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $325.62M over the same period.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), with 37.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.61% while institutional investors hold 96.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.50M, and float is at 72.42M with Short Float at 53.50%. Institutions hold 81.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.54 million shares valued at $296.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.13% of the LK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with 6.07 million shares valued at $238.81 million to account for 20.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alkeon Capital Management LLC which holds 4.0 million shares representing 13.35% and valued at over $157.6 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 11.75% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $138.72 million.