Why should you buy stock in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)?

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKYI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 75.32% and 79.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.45 million and changing 140.77% at the moment leaves the stock 50.66% off its SMA200. BKYI registered -53.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7800.

The stock witnessed a -41.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.91%, and is -18.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $7.15M and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 195.00% and -23.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $3.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 90.70% in year-over-year returns.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), with 7.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.17% while institutional investors hold 1.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.59M, and float is at 6.89M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 0.95% of the Float.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 41.45% up over the past 12 months. Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is 29.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -88.75% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23480.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.