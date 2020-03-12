Why should you buy stock in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is 12.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.84 and a high of $138.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $134.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.55% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.87% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -12.3% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.00, the stock is 5.33% and 8.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.2 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 11.51% off its SMA200. DLR registered 18.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.92.

The stock witnessed a 9.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.58%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $28.46B and $3.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.21 and Fwd P/E is 78.58. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.60% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $784.76M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Top Institutional Holders

1,060 institutions hold shares in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), with 91.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 112.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.70M, and float is at 208.95M with Short Float at 13.11%. Institutions hold 112.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.18 million shares valued at $4.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.35% of the DLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 25.53 million shares valued at $3.06 billion to account for 12.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.3 million shares representing 9.23% and valued at over $2.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 13.7 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharp Christopher, the company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sharp Christopher sold 382 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $120.90 per share for a total of $46184.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Mills Joshua A. (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $121.93 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4166.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Sharp Christopher (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) disposed off 3,073 shares at an average price of $121.13 for $372232.0. The insider now directly holds 349 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 7.71% up over the past 12 months. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is 13.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.42.