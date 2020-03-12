Will CSX Corporation (CSX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -13.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.35 and a high of $80.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $62.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.58% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.22% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -12.12% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.30, the stock is -21.27% and -22.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.85 million and changing -7.28% at the moment leaves the stock -19.34% off its SMA200. CSX registered -13.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.20.

The stock witnessed a -19.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.77%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $49.16B and $11.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.07 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.77% and -27.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $2.86B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

1,582 institutions hold shares in CSX Corporation (CSX), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 75.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 781.88M, and float is at 772.59M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 75.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.75 million shares valued at $4.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the CSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 56.8 million shares valued at $4.11 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 54.2 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $3.92 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 47.59 million with a market value of $3.44 billion.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALVARADO DONNA M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALVARADO DONNA M sold 11,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $80.28 per share for a total of $911173.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16944.0 shares.

CSX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Goldman Nathan D (EVP & CLO) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $79.62 per share for $636960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75703.0 shares of the CSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Halverson Steven T (Director) disposed off 39,812 shares at an average price of $71.65 for $2.85 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CSX Corporation (CSX).

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 13.39% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 8.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.