Will DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

By Andrew Francis

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is -42.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.01 and a high of $83.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $38.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.71% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 25.18% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.66, the stock is -22.55% and -32.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -43.83% off its SMA200. DD registered -53.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.12.

The stock witnessed a -29.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.58%, and is -16.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $28.39B and $21.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -56.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $5.07B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.20% in year-over-year returns.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

1,598 institutions hold shares in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), with 621.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 72.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 774.44M, and float is at 737.38M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 72.22% of the Float.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times.

