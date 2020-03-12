Will Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) is -25.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $5.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLSA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is 93.99% and 63.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.87 million and changing 95.54% at the moment leaves the stock 27.14% off its SMA200. TLSA registered -42.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.11.

The stock witnessed a -12.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.34%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.96% over the week and 14.05% over the month.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $55.21M. Distance from 52-week low is 156.49% and -24.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), holding a 4.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.33M, and float is at 11.17M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 4.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 13434.0 shares valued at $36271.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.66% of the TLSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 12500.0 shares valued at $33750.0 to account for 2.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 10460.0 shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $28242.0, while Tradewinds Capital Management, Llc holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 40.0 with a market value of $108.0.