Will UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is -4.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.07 and a high of $306.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $280.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.22% off its average median price target of $340.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.1% off the consensus price target high of $366.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 8.63% higher than the price target low of $304.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $277.78, the stock is -1.91% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.7 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 7.22% off its SMA200. UNH registered 15.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $287.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $259.23.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.07%, and is 7.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has around 325000 employees, a market worth around $264.75B and $242.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.55 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.50% and -9.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.59 with sales reaching $64.49B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Top Institutional Holders

2,791 institutions hold shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 90.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 945.53M, and float is at 941.58M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 89.87% of the Float.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURKE RICHARD T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURKE RICHARD T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $306.04 per share for a total of $3.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 that BURKE RICHARD T (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 and was made at $299.45 per share for $4.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.43 million shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, WILSON D ELLEN (Executive Vice President) disposed off 7,400 shares at an average price of $273.86 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 50,007 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 27.90% up over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is 5.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.43% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.