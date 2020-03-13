A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Apache Corporation (APA), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares are -67.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.94% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -67.17% and -70.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the APA stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.28. The forecasts give the Apache Corporation stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.03% or 22.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.1, down -5.80% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.03 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 460,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 217,378. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 401,400 and 199,805 in purchases and sales respectively.

Meyer William Mark, a Executive Vice President at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $51840.0 at $25.92 per share on May 31. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 APA shares valued at $109131.0 on Aug 07. The shares were bought at $21.83 per share. Ellis Juliet S (Director) bought 3,500 shares at $27.26 per share on May 24 for a total of $95407.0 while LOWE JOHN E, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on May 07 for $151250.0 with each share fetching $30.25.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.13 with a market cap of $108.43M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -20.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 747,827 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,316 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.48M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.00% with a share float percentage of 64.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.6 million shares worth more than $56.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.7 million and represent 13.23% of shares outstanding.