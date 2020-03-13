A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares are -41.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.37% or -$1.76 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.37% down YTD and -41.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.56% and -43.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 21, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ABR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 29, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ABR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $15.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.0% or 42.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, up 8.90% from $1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 338,792 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,437,635. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,164 and 919,993 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAZAR MELVIN F, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $69348.0 at $13.87 per share on Feb 25. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 ABR shares valued at $27000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $9.00 per share. Green William C (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $12.83 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $256599.0 while Green William C, (Director) sold 17,793 shares on Sep 16 for $227836.0 with each share fetching $12.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.84 with a market cap of $1.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TMHC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $142.71 million. This represented a 90.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.25 billion from $5.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $393.22 million, significantly higher than the $135.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $363.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 4,441,213 shares. Insider sales totaled 327,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.89M shares after the latest sales, with -192.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.40% with a share float percentage of 132.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taylor Morrison Home Corporation having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company.