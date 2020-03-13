A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are -71.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.21% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.57% down YTD and -68.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.10% and -63.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the FANG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $25.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $122.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.14.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.20% in the current quarter to $1.87, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.73, up 18.10% from $6.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $2.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 105,539. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 235,461 and 68,989 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pantermuehl Russell, a Exec. VP & Chief Engineer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $312759.0 at $104.25 per share on Sep 17. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 17,146 FANG shares valued at $487001.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $28.40 per share. Cross Michael P (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $104.75 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $104750.0 while Hollis Michael L., (President and COO) sold 2,000 shares on Sep 16 for $204493.0 with each share fetching $102.25.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), on the other hand, is trading around $182.24 with a market cap of $117.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $245.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $15.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amgen Inc. (AMGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMGN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.9 billion. This represented a 53.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.2 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $59.71 billion from $59.53 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.87 billion while total current assets were at $18.44 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.15 billion, significantly lower than the $11.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $8.53 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Amgen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 125,982 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,555 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.29M shares after the latest sales, with -0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.60% with a share float percentage of 588.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amgen Inc. having a total of 2,675 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.47 million shares worth more than $11.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.15 billion and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.