A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: SM Energy Company (SM), Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares are -84.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.78% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +48.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.13% down YTD and -82.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -71.16% and -81.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the SM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 11, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.00. The forecasts give the SM Energy Company stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.95% or 14.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.27, up 4.50% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 342,133 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,530. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 90,955 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

PERU RAMIRO G, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $21450.0 at $1.43 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SM shares valued at $80000.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $2.00 per share. Copeland David W (EVP and General Counsel) bought 10,000 shares at $1.54 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $15400.0 while PERU RAMIRO G, (Director) bought 7,500 shares on Mar 06 for $31500.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.08 with a market cap of $2.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLDR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -49.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $223.76 million. This represented a -12.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $198.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.29 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.23 billion from $2.26 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $292.81 million while total current assets were at $645.95 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$27.41 million, significantly lower than the -$5.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Cloudera Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 793,603 shares. Insider sales totaled 804,497 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.67M shares after the latest sales, with 6.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60% with a share float percentage of 280.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudera Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 54.8 million shares worth more than $637.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 19.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 26.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.15 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.