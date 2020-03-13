A focus on opportunistic stocks: Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are 38.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 36.30% or $0.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +448.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.46% down YTD and 101.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 126.89% and 82.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AYTU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.88. The forecasts give the Aytu BioScience Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.2% or 61.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 95.80% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.86, up 196.20% from -$2.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,263,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 143,788 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), on the other hand, is trading around $9.50 with a market cap of $582.22M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.43 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$23.95 million. This represented a 2862.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $867000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.25 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $151.53 million from $165.07 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $77.95 million while total current assets were at $98.81 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$84.11 million, significantly lower than the -$56.27 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$84.99 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 334,315 shares. Insider sales totaled 102,548 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.59M shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company.