A focus on opportunistic stocks: Carvana Co. (CVNA), The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG)

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are -38.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.25% or -$11.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.83% down YTD and -36.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.36% and -36.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, CFRA recommended the CVNA stock is a Sell, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CVNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.22. The forecasts give the Carvana Co. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.9% or -67.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.40% in the current quarter to -$0.53, up from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.07, up 48.00% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.57 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 138 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 686,615 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,147,326. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

HUSTON BENJAMIN E., a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 16,201 shares worth $1.46 million at $90.25 per share on Nov 22. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 33,985 CVNA shares valued at $3.07 million on Nov 22. The shares were sold at $90.24 per share. JENKINS MARK W. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,203 shares at $90.02 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $108294.0 while HUSTON BENJAMIN E., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 600 shares on Nov 21 for $54030.0 with each share fetching $90.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG), on the other hand, is trading around $15.26 with a market cap of $7.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $90.5 million. This represented a 96.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.85 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.85 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.75 billion from $16.0 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.53 billion, significantly higher than the $565.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.33 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 622,518 shares. Insider sales totaled 666,644 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.6M shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 385.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. having a total of 790 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 50.68 million shares worth more than $1.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 44.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.