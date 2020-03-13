A focus on opportunistic stocks: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares are -71.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.76% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.01% down YTD and -68.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -64.17% and -70.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the OXY stock is a Sell, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 12, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the OXY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.00. The forecasts give the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.85% or -18.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -57.90% in the current quarter to -$0.23, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.14, up 5.80% from $1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.46 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 657,636 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 394,390 and 96,144 in purchases and sales respectively.

Walter Elisse B., a Director at the company, bought 3,758 shares worth $124803.0 at $33.21 per share on Mar 04. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 5,000 OXY shares valued at $137200.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $27.44 per share. MOORE JACK B (Director) bought 12,900 shares at $38.61 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $498005.0 while KLESSE WILLIAM R, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Dec 06 for $388200.0 with each share fetching $38.82.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.25 with a market cap of $5.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXEL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 38.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $152.99 million. This represented a 36.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $240.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.89 billion from $1.78 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $585.74 million while total current assets were at $1.01 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $526.96 million, significantly higher than the $415.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $514.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Exelixis Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,143,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,256,201 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with 2.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 295.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exelixis Inc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 31.83 million shares worth more than $560.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $495.32 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.