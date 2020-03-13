A focus on opportunistic stocks: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) shares are -25.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.61% or -$5.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.54% down YTD and -27.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.70% and -27.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the QSR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 09, 2020. 1 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.73. The forecasts give the Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.44% or 31.08%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 24,027,917 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,975,717. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,777 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cil Jose E., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 122,680 shares worth $9.54 million at $77.74 per share on Aug 27. The President,Tim Hortons had earlier sold another 166,834 QSR shares valued at $10.75 million on Oct 30. The shares were sold at $64.45 per share. FRIBOURG PAUL J (Director) sold 236,024 shares at $77.60 per share on Aug 27 for a total of $18.32 million while Friesner Jacqueline, sold 26,392 shares on Aug 27 for $2.04 million with each share fetching $77.30.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), on the other hand, is trading around $132.23 with a market cap of $43.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $208.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Dynamics Corporation (GD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $629.0 million. This represented a 94.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.77 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $48.84 billion from $48.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.98 billion, significantly lower than the $3.15 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.99 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 127 times at General Dynamics Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 68 times and accounting for 849,601 shares. Insider sales totaled 775,751 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.69M shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 272.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Dynamics Corporation having a total of 1,345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Longview Asset Management, LLC with over 32.9 million shares worth more than $6.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Longview Asset Management, LLC held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 26.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 billion and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.