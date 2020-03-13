A focus on opportunistic stocks: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are -45.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.65% down YTD and -51.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.55% and -37.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the SRNE stock is a Buy, while earlier, JMP Securities had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Outperform on October 07, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.50. The forecasts give the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.39% or 91.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.90% in the current quarter to -$0.24, up from the -$0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.7, up 102.90% from -$2.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SRNE shares valued at $90896.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $2.27 per share.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), on the other hand, is trading around $7.17 with a market cap of $485.19M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AOBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at American Outdoor Brands Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 161,640 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,963 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.42M shares after the latest sales, with 230.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.70% with a share float percentage of 53.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Outdoor Brands Corporation having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares worth more than $45.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.55 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.