A focus on opportunistic stocks: Tellurian Inc. (TELL), General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares are -87.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.43% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -86.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.38% and -86.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the TELL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 12, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TELL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.95. The forecasts give the Tellurian Inc. stock a price target range of $10.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.33% or 39.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.39, up 303.00% from -$0.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,625 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 27,590,886. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 27,590,886 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOUKI CHARIF, a Director at the company, sold 3,642,673 shares worth $5.97 million at $1.64 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 9,853,004 TELL shares valued at $13.79 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $1.40 per share. SOUKI CHARIF (Director) sold 4,493,000 shares at $1.72 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $7.73 million while SOUKI CHARIF, (Director) sold 2,001,139 shares on Feb 28 for $3.64 million with each share fetching $1.82.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), on the other hand, is trading around $50.00 with a market cap of $32.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Mills Inc. (GIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $758.6 million. This represented a 82.84% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.42 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.95 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.45 billion from $30.31 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.46 billion, significantly higher than the $1.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.3 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at General Mills Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 89,253 shares. Insider sales totaled 53,517 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 603.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Mills Inc. having a total of 1,727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.12 million shares worth more than $2.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.49 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.