A focus on opportunistic stocks: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) shares are -25.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.24% or -$9.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.66% down YTD and -24.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.47% and -29.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the ZBH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZBH stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $102.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $172.85. The forecasts give the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $190.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $115.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.3% or 11.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $1.99, up from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.25, up 2.60% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.11 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 103,306 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 74,655. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 28,242 and 9,056 in purchases and sales respectively.

Deltort Didier, a President, EMEA at the company, sold 84 shares worth $11795.0 at $140.42 per share on Sep 09. The Group President had earlier sold another 15,171 ZBH shares valued at $2.14 million on Nov 11. The shares were sold at $141.25 per share. Deltort Didier (President, EMEA) sold 360 shares at $139.25 per share on Sep 06 for a total of $50130.0 while Phipps Chad F, (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) sold 7,000 shares on Aug 29 for $967932.0 with each share fetching $138.28.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), on the other hand, is trading around $59.40 with a market cap of $17.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aptiv PLC (APTV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APTV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $363.0 million. This represented a 89.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.6 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.90 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.46 billion from $12.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.62 billion, significantly lower than the $1.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $843.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Aptiv PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 367,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,065 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 35.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 253.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptiv PLC having a total of 938 institutions that hold shares in the company.