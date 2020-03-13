A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -17.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.15 and a high of $63.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.16% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.38% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 25.68% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.59, the stock is -19.79% and -22.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.14 million and changing -8.53% at the moment leaves the stock -25.09% off its SMA200. PEG registered -17.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.45.

The stock witnessed a -15.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.79%, and is -12.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $24.29B and $10.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.60 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.39% and -30.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $3.7B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

1,151 institutions hold shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), with 439.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 72.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 498.30M, and float is at 498.30M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 72.47% of the Float.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaRossa Ralph A, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that LaRossa Ralph A sold 1,648 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $54.50 per share for a total of $89809.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97068.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Cregg Daniel J (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $58.66 per share for $36663.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67847.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $58.66 for $11732.0. The insider now directly holds 29,470 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 11.75% up over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is 0.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.89% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.