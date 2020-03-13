A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: CME Group Inc. (CME), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) shares are -3.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.49% or -$22.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.56% down YTD and -3.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.95% and -8.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Bernstein recommended the CME stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CME stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $172.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $222.08. The forecasts give the CME Group Inc. stock a price target range of $260.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $171.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.73% or -0.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.30% in the current quarter to $1.84, up from the $1.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.39, up 6.20% from $6.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.74 and $2.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 128 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,259 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,087. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,126 and 13,052 in purchases and sales respectively.

Winkler Julie, a Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer at the company, sold 5,620 shares worth $1.19 million at $210.97 per share on Feb 24. The Sr MD Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 3,061 CME shares valued at $622516.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $203.37 per share. GEPSMAN MARTIN J (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $201.16 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $201160.0 while CRONIN KATHLEEN M, (Sr MD Gen Counsel & Corp Secr) sold 3,371 shares on Dec 13 for $688089.0 with each share fetching $204.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $199.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NAK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$14.48 million. This represented a 200.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $118.59 million from $113.61 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$33.52 million, significantly lower than the -$31.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.52 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 18.31 million shares worth more than $7.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 8.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.