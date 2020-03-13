A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Incyte Corporation (INCY), ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) shares are -17.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.40% or -$3.88 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.30% and -4.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the INCY stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $68.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.67. The forecasts give the Incyte Corporation stock a price target range of $121.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.79% or 8.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.00% in the current quarter to $0.65, up from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.2, up 13.30% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 104 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 609,131 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,711,882. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 167,266 and 54,635 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wenqing Yao, a EVP, Head of Discovery Chem at the company, sold 17,542 shares worth $1.33 million at $75.97 per share on Feb 05. The EVP, Human Resources had earlier sold another 2,500 INCY shares valued at $200000.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $80.00 per share. SWAIN PAULA J (EVP, Human Resources) sold 2,500 shares at $81.12 per share on Jan 15 for a total of $202800.0 while SWAIN PAULA J, (EVP, Human Resources) sold 2,500 shares on Dec 16 for $229025.0 with each share fetching $91.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.19 with a market cap of $213.47M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at ADMA Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 4,951,555 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.36M shares after the latest sales, with -1,289.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.80% with a share float percentage of 63.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ADMA Biologics Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.52 million shares worth more than $46.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.67 million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.