A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are -14.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.13% or -$0.85 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.48% down YTD and -13.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.00% and -13.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, William Blair recommended the LSCC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on December 11, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the LSCC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.29. The forecasts give the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.56% or 13.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.68, up 5.20% from $0.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,225,843 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 745,551. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,784 and 250,172 in purchases and sales respectively.

Douglass Stephen, a VP Corp, R&D at the company, sold 5,419 shares worth $101498.0 at $18.73 per share on Feb 03. The VP Corp, Sales had earlier sold another 90,455 LSCC shares valued at $1.88 million on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $20.75 per share. Milstead Byron Wayne (VP Corp, General Counsel) sold 3,120 shares at $22.75 per share on Jan 23 for a total of $70980.0 while Douglass Stephen, (VP Corp, R&D) sold 4,455 shares on Jan 03 for $84912.0 with each share fetching $19.06.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), on the other hand, is trading around $237.85 with a market cap of $40.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $335.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $16.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LRCX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 25.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $493.99 million. This represented a 80.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.58 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.91 billion from $12.34 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.65 billion while total current assets were at $8.45 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $771.98 million, significantly lower than the $1.36 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $670.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at Lam Research Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 162,696 shares. Insider sales totaled 205,143 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 62 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 464.3k shares after the latest sales, with 8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 145.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lam Research Corporation having a total of 1,401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.51 million shares worth more than $3.66 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.45 billion and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.