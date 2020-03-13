A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Sunrun Inc. (RUN), Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are 8.98% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.39% or -$3.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 13.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.64% and -24.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the RUN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on February 19, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the RUN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.85. The forecasts give the Sunrun Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.07% or 31.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.40% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 6.30% from $0.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,632,985 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,424,812. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 553,478 and 762,369 in purchases and sales respectively.

STEELE JEANNA, a General Counsel at the company, sold 488 shares worth $10292.0 at $21.09 per share on Feb 26. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 41,667 RUN shares valued at $784679.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $18.83 per share. Fenster Edward Harris (Chairman) sold 50,000 shares at $22.90 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $1.15 million while Fenster Edward Harris, (Chairman) sold 6,946 shares on Feb 14 for $147325.0 with each share fetching $21.21.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), on the other hand, is trading around $20.47 with a market cap of $17.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Corning Incorporated (GLW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GLW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.40%.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.9 billion from $27.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.03 billion, significantly lower than the $2.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $44.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Corning Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 141,272 shares. Insider sales totaled 136,761 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.34M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.60% with a share float percentage of 755.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corning Incorporated having a total of 1,282 institutions that hold shares in the company.