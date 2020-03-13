A peek at The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK): Who has invested in It?

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is -70.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $13.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 36.27% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -44.00% and -57.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.84 million and changing -22.65% at the moment leaves the stock -67.98% off its SMA200. MIK registered -81.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a -50.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.59%, and is -35.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.62% over the week and 11.25% over the month.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $355.61M and $5.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.38 and Fwd P/E is 1.09. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.86% and -82.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Michaels Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK), with 637.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 119.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.79M, and float is at 93.35M with Short Float at 36.32%. Institutions hold 119.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 million shares valued at $427.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.97% of the MIK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 20.39 million shares valued at $164.98 million to account for 13.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.57 million shares representing 8.56% and valued at over $101.65 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $67.21 million.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAPPAS PHILO, the company’s Pres. – Merch. & Supply Chain. SEC filings show that PAPPAS PHILO sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $8259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64910.0 shares.

The Michaels Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that RAFF BERYL (Director) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $7.47 per share for $50049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30993.0 shares of the MIK stock.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GameStop Corp. (GME) that is trading -65.63% down over the past 12 months. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is -18.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.57% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.66.