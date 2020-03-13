Accenture plc (ACN) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is -21.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.10 and a high of $216.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $165.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.58% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $246.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 14.31% higher than the price target low of $178.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.53, the stock is -21.42% and -24.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing -7.62% at the moment leaves the stock -21.72% off its SMA200. ACN registered 0.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $194.73.

The stock witnessed a -22.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.27%, and is -12.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 492000 employees, a market worth around $110.78B and $43.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.03 and Fwd P/E is 19.15. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.73% and -29.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.72 with sales reaching $11.09B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year.

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

2,175 institutions hold shares in Accenture plc (ACN), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 75.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 670.95M, and float is at 655.12M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 75.36% of the Float.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 325 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 178 and purchases happening 147 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROWLAND DAVID, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that ROWLAND DAVID sold 9,791 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $211.38 per share for a total of $2.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22604.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Etheredge James O (Chief Exec-North America) sold a total of 1,274 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $211.31 per share for $269203.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13148.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, CLARK RICHARD P (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,504 shares at an average price of $211.40 for $740746.0. The insider now directly holds 9,431 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -74.77% down over the past 12 months. Genpact Limited (G) is 6.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.