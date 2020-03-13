Air Lease Corporation (AL) Vs. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Which Is Riskier?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) shares are -52.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.47% or -$8.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.12% down YTD and -51.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.94% and -49.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2019, Cowen recommended the AL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on February 18, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the AL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.88. The forecasts give the Air Lease Corporation stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.25% or 50.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.90% in the current quarter to $1.3, up from the $1.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.91, up 11.10% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.34 and $1.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,745,774 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,481,279. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 495,607 and 166,781 in purchases and sales respectively.

McCaw Susan, a Director at the company, bought 2,775 shares worth $98504.0 at $35.50 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 AL shares valued at $97845.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $32.62 per share. KRONGARD CHERYL GORDON (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $37.64 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $94089.0 while McCaw Susan, (Director) bought 2,570 shares on Feb 25 for $99870.0 with each share fetching $38.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), on the other hand, is trading around $9.64 with a market cap of $2.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SBRA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.43 million. This represented a 82.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $155.76 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $372.48 million, significantly higher than the $360.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $295.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 414,075 shares. Insider sales totaled 325,888 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.00% with a share float percentage of 202.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.06 million shares worth more than $662.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.57 million and represent 13.50% of shares outstanding.