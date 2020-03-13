Analysts suggest Raytheon Company (RTN) could spike -12.90% in a year

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is -28.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.53 and a high of $233.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The RTN stock was last observed hovering at around $156.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.64% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.63% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 37.07% higher than the price target low of $229.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.11, the stock is -28.41% and -33.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.87 million and changing -8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -28.11% off its SMA200. RTN registered -12.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $200.30.

The stock witnessed a -32.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.61%, and is -22.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Raytheon Company (RTN) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $43.97B and $29.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.14 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.52% and -38.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Raytheon Company (RTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raytheon Company (RTN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raytheon Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.78 with sales reaching $7B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Raytheon Company (RTN) Top Institutional Holders

1,894 institutions hold shares in Raytheon Company (RTN), with 459.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 78.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.51M, and float is at 277.97M with Short Float at 3.36%. Institutions hold 78.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.43 million shares valued at $5.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the RTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.76 million shares valued at $4.56 billion to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.74 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $2.58 billion, while TCI Fund Management Ltd holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 6.82 million with a market value of $1.5 billion.

Raytheon Company (RTN) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Raytheon Company (RTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Brien Anthony F, the company’s Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that O’Brien Anthony F sold 9,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $198.48 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33273.0 shares.

Raytheon Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Winnefeld James A Jr (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $191.12 per share for $19112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2824.0 shares of the RTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Kremer Wesley D (Vice President) disposed off 9,020 shares at an average price of $224.12 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 26,260 shares of Raytheon Company (RTN).

Raytheon Company (RTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 18.22% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is -16.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.73% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.