Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock Plunged by -18.89 yesterday

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) is -58.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $10.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is -40.45% and -50.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing -18.89% at the moment leaves the stock -60.12% off its SMA200. APHA registered -77.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.47.

The stock witnessed a -48.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.76%, and is -34.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) has around 620 employees, a market worth around $585.02M. Current P/E ratio is 7.32. Distance from 52-week low is -18.59% and -79.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 7.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 15.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.13M, and float is at 252.54M with Short Float at 13.43%. Institutions hold 14.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.32 million shares valued at $32.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.37% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.57 million shares valued at $29.06 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.43 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $7.49 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 1.18 million with a market value of $6.18 million.