Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) shares are -15.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.50% or -$3.92 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.26% down YTD and -15.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.00% and -21.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the PEAK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 20, 2019. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PEAK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.97. The forecasts give the Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.73% or 16.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, up 12.60% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 395,117 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 283,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 325,799 and 187,940 in purchases and sales respectively.

GARVEY CHRISTINE, a Director at the company, sold 550 shares worth $20340.0 at $36.98 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 3,000 PEAK shares valued at $96377.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $32.13 per share.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $1.40 with a market cap of $267.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VRAY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $32.61 million. This represented a -56.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.21 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $235.74 million from $269.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$76.63 million, significantly higher than the -$77.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$84.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at ViewRay Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 4,597,076 shares. Insider sales totaled 790,004 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.01M shares after the latest sales, with 209.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.50% with a share float percentage of 103.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 23.82 million shares worth more than $100.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fosun International Ltd held 23.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.43 million and represent 21.79% of shares outstanding.