Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Intuit Inc. (INTU), Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are -0.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.88% or -$23.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.47% down YTD and 2.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.56% and -12.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the INTU stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $237.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $297.88. The forecasts give the Intuit Inc. stock a price target range of $345.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $210.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.03% or -13.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.70% in the current quarter to $5.98, up from the $5.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.57, up 11.60% from $6.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 96 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 151 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 667,420 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,750,767. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 21,923 and 159,481 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chriss James Alexander, a EVP, Small Bus. & SelfEmployed at the company, sold 47 shares worth $12271.0 at $261.08 per share on Jan 02. The EVP, Small Bus. & SelfEmployed had earlier sold another 2,409 INTU shares valued at $689649.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $286.28 per share. COOK SCOTT D (Chairman of Exec. Committee) sold 21,311 shares at $267.33 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $5.7 million while COOK SCOTT D, (Chairman of Exec. Committee) sold 112,022 shares on Dec 20 for $29.82 million with each share fetching $266.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), on the other hand, is trading around $10.07 with a market cap of $705.03M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $504.99 million. This represented a 41.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $863.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.49 billion from $3.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$33.84 million, significantly lower than the $77.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$188.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 6,075 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,814 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 845.73k shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 62.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.76 million shares worth more than $168.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.92 million and represent 10.68% of shares outstanding.