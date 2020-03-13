Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are -54.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.12% or -$5.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.15% down YTD and -52.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.60% and -48.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the KSS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 04, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the KSS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.56. The forecasts give the Kohl’s Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.98% or 28.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.39, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.37, up 0.10% from $4.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.38 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 539,093 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,946. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 328,094 and 116,762 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 KSS shares valued at $354024.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $35.40 per share.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), on the other hand, is trading around $4.89 with a market cap of $313.16M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OSW’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.56 million. This represented a 91.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $144.9 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $921.11 million from $929.86 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.28 million, significantly lower than the $27.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$7.17 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.7M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 25.69% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 45.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 5.95 million shares worth more than $100.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.45 million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.