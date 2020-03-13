Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Mastercard Incorporated (MA), QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) shares are -9.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.48% or -$28.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -6.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.78% and -18.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the MA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 29 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $241.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $359.44. The forecasts give the Mastercard Incorporated stock a price target range of $383.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $292.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.95% or 17.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.92, up from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.92, up 14.40% from $7.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.1 and $2.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 80 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 123 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 732,548 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,689,730. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 251,010 and 880,980 in purchases and sales respectively.

Madabhushi Venkata R, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 954 shares worth $319590.0 at $335.00 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MA shares valued at $265000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $265.00 per share. Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold 38,539 shares at $333.11 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $12.84 million while Mastercard Foundation, (10% Owner) sold 38,536 shares on Feb 10 for $12.64 million with each share fetching $328.11.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.53 with a market cap of $189.27M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QEP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $566.9 million, significantly lower than the $816.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at QEP Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 2,105,873 shares. Insider sales totaled 435,573 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.74M shares after the latest sales, with 6.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 234.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QEP Resources Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.04 million shares worth more than $171.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 25.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.72 million and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.