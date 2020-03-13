Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares are -6.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.28% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.28% down YTD and 6.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.35% and -40.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ONTX stock is a Hold, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ONTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.10. The forecasts give the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.5% or 76.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.90% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.07, up 80.80% from -$4.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 968,760 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 717,009. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARINO JAMES J, a Director at the company, bought 150,000 shares worth $30000.0 at $0.20 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 500,000 ONTX shares valued at $100000.0 on Nov 25. The shares were bought at $0.20 per share. Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) bought 149,000 shares at $0.20 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $29800.0 while Guerin Mark Patrick, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 87,500 shares on Nov 25 for $17500.0 with each share fetching $0.20.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), on the other hand, is trading around $6.49 with a market cap of $1.00B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -26.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $78.12 million. This represented a 66.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $233.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.97 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.17 billion from $1.22 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $139.18 million, significantly higher than the -$13.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $115.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Bloom Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 15,287,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,531,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.21M shares after the latest sales, with -2,057.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.30% with a share float percentage of 70.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 8.92 million shares worth more than $66.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.01 million and represent 6.20% of shares outstanding.