Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – ONEOK Inc. (OKE), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares are -52.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.81% or -$7.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.74% down YTD and -50.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -49.14% and -52.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the OKE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.00. The forecasts give the ONEOK Inc. stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.12% or 35.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.84, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.7, up 31.10% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.83 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,744 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 342,502. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 306,563 and 125,602 in purchases and sales respectively.

GIBSON JOHN WILLIAM, a OKE Chairman of the Board at the company, bought 12,700 shares worth $496741.0 at $39.11 per share on Mar 09. The PRESIDENT & CEO had earlier bought another 27,701 OKE shares valued at $997944.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $36.03 per share. HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) bought 6,094 shares at $73.95 per share on Dec 17 for a total of $450657.0 while SPEARS MARY M, (VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares on Nov 25 for $143690.0 with each share fetching $71.85.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.27 with a market cap of $21.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 64.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.11 billion. This represented a 69.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.6 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.60% with a share float percentage of 2.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.01 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.