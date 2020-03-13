Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares are -40.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.75% or -$0.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.46% down YTD and -35.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.29% and -31.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 01, 2019, B. Riley FBR recommended the PVG stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on November 01, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PVG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.66. The forecasts give the Pretium Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $17.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.21. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.51% or 18.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -37.50% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is trading around $3.15 with a market cap of $405.05M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OII’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -14.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.35 million. This represented a 99.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $560.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.74 billion from $2.89 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $157.57 million, significantly higher than the $36.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Oceaneering International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 416,224 shares. Insider sales totaled 34,619 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.6M shares after the latest sales, with 35.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 97.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oceaneering International Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.24 million shares worth more than $242.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.44 million and represent 10.27% of shares outstanding.