Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)?

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is -37.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.52 and a high of $34.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.14% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 35.7% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.29, the stock is -35.71% and -37.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing -14.61% at the moment leaves the stock -37.06% off its SMA200. MGP registered -37.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.59.

The stock witnessed a -42.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.85%, and is -31.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $8.88B and $881.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.43 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.34% and -43.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $231.92M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), with 460.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 95.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 460.13M, and float is at 444.38M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 94.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 11.1 million shares valued at $343.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the MGP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nuveen Asset Management with 6.78 million shares valued at $209.95 million to account for 5.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zimmer Partners, LP which holds 6.65 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $206.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 6.5 million with a market value of $201.17 million.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chien Andy H, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Chien Andy H bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $26.78 per share for a total of $29458.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32348.0 shares.

MGM Growth Properties LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Stewart James C. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $26.99 per share for $40490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54830.0 shares of the MGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Chien Andy H (CFO and Treasurer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $27.80 for $27800.0. The insider now directly holds 31,248 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -4.99% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -31.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -428.62% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.