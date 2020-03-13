Bilibili Inc. (BILI) up 35.82% since start of the year

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is 37.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.23 and a high of $29.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.87% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -19.0% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is -11.81% and -2.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.07 million and changing -7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 34.50% off its SMA200. BILI registered 35.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.74.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.09%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 3033 employees, a market worth around $8.75B and $854.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.89% and -18.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.97 with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 999.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,051.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), with 80.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.47% while institutional investors hold 58.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 340.76M, and float is at 202.92M with Short Float at 7.89%. Institutions hold 44.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.22 million shares valued at $190.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.32% of the BILI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares valued at $186.2 million to account for 23.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP which holds 9.11 million shares representing 21.70% and valued at over $169.7 million, while Yiheng Capital, LLC holds 19.29% of the shares totaling 8.1 million with a market value of $150.88 million.