Check out this: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is on the verge of a huge rally

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is -21.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.38 and a high of $139.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $100.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.55% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.52% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 25.83% higher than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.97, the stock is -24.45% and -27.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.21 million and changing -8.51% at the moment leaves the stock -17.65% off its SMA200. NXPI registered 6.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.70.

The stock witnessed a -24.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.71%, and is -17.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 28900 employees, a market worth around $29.02B and $8.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.52. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.72% and -34.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.59 with sales reaching $2.14B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 56.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

1,140 institutions hold shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), with 892.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 96.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.72M, and float is at 278.86M with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 96.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 24.66 million shares valued at $3.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.81% of the NXPI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 24.6 million shares valued at $3.13 billion to account for 8.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.08 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 10.48 million with a market value of $1.33 billion.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owen Stephen, the company’s EVP Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that Owen Stephen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $122.00 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1883.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Owen Stephen (EVP Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 5,213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $120.01 per share for $625595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1883.0 shares of the NXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Owen Stephen (EVP Sales & Marketing) disposed off 1,639 shares at an average price of $118.00 for $193402.0. The insider now directly holds 7,096 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 11.22% up over the past 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -12.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.