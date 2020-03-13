Check out this: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is on the verge of a huge rally

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -42.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $8.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.92% off the consensus price target high of $8.86 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 39.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -35.98% and -37.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing -16.80% at the moment leaves the stock -32.56% off its SMA200. SAND registered -26.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.31.

The stock witnessed a -38.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.89%, and is -32.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.05% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has a market worth around $761.50M and $89.43M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.33 and Fwd P/E is 53.25. Distance from 52-week low is -14.13% and -46.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $16M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -54.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 80.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 807040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.